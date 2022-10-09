Kejriwal Insulted Yadavs With 'Descendants Of Kansa' Comment: BJP OBC Morcha

The BJP OBC Morcha on Sunday charged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with having insulted the Yadav community in Gujarat where his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going full throttle for the upcoming assembly polls.

The Morcha’s national general secretary Nikhil Anand also demanded that the AAP head withdraw the "racist comment".

Anand issued a strongly worded statement here condemning Kejriwal’s reported utterances wherein he had spoken of having been “born on Janmashtami” and vowed to “vanquish the descendants of Kansa” as Lord Krishna did.

“It seems that just because he was born on Janmashtami, Kejriwal thinks he can equate himself with Lord Krishna. But he should realise that Lord Krishna had punished Kansa for his sins but never sought to wipe out the entire clan of the king of Mathura,” said Anand, who is also a Bihar BJP spokesman.

“It is well known that Kansa was Lord Krishna’s own maternal uncle and all Yadavs consider themselves as the descendants of the Lord Vishnu incarnate. They feel offended by Kejriwal’s racist comment. The AAP chief must retract his statement and apologise”, demanded Anand.

-With PTI Input