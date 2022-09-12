Kejriwal Doing ‘Politics Of Lies', Alleges BJP After Ahmedabad Police Deny Raid At AAP Office

Amid the AAP's allegation that the Ahmedabad police raided its party office there, the BJP on Monday hit out at its national convener Arvind Kejriwal saying he was practising "politics of lies" in Gujarat like he did in Delhi.

Kejriwal prepared a "fake script" of police raid at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, adding, the Delhi chief minister was using the new "gimmick" to divert attention from the "acts of corruption" committed by his government in the national capital.

Late on Sunday, AAP leaders claimed that the police raided its data management office in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad soon after Kejriwal landed there for a two-day visit on Sunday.

The Ahmedabad police refuted this on Monday saying there was no such raid. Kejriwal, however, alleged that the "three policemen" who came at his party office were inquiring about money.

"We are a poor party with no money. The policemen searched our office for two hours and left. They were asking our people about money. They left when we said there was no money. Today, the Ahmedabad police said no raid took place. This is surprising," he said on Monday.

Slamming Kejriwal, Gupta said it is the nature of AAP leaders to "first write a false script and then read it so many times that people start believing it". "The Ahmedabad police themselves have confirmed that they did not conduct any such raid," the Delhi BJP chief added.

Gupta charged the AAP with peddling lies "since it came to power in Delhi" and that it had become a routine affair now. The party is so engrossed in its political ambition that it can go to any extent while lying, he said.

Gupta also accused Kejriwal of indulging in political tourism travelling poll bound states for several months instead of working for the people of Delhi.

-With PTI Input