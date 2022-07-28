Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kejriwal Disbursed Compensation To A Few Covid Warriors In Selective Manner: Delhi Congress

The Congress' Delhi unit president Anil Kumar also alleged the Kejriwal government has "not paid the Rs 1 crore compensation" to Covid Warriors who succumbed in the line of duty.

undefined
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 10:15 pm

The Delhi Congress on Thursday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "selectively" disbursing compensation to the Covid victims' families after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed city government officials to dispose of the ex gratia claims.

The Congress' Delhi unit president Anil Kumar also alleged the Kejriwal government has "not paid the Rs 1 crore compensation" to Covid Warriors who succumbed in the line of duty.

"Kejriwal disbursed the compensation amount to a few Covid Warriors in a selective manner and neglected those who worked at the peak of the pandemic relentlessly. It was only due to the hard work of the doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers and police that Delhi could contain the pandemic sooner than expected," Kumar said.

Related stories

AAP Government Slams Centre Over Delhi L-G Rejecting CM Arvind Kejriwal's Proposed Visit To Singapore

Supreme Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal Government's Plea Challenging Postponement Of MCD Polls

Arvind Kejriwal Government On The Cusp Of Overhauling Heath Infrastructure In Delhi

The Delhi Congress chief further alleged that with the recent rains several mohalla clinics got flooded, halting testing and vaccination works in those facilities.

"The Delhi government should ramp up Covid testing facilities and intensify the vaccination drive," he said.

Tags

National Delhi Delhi CM Compensation Covid Warriors Delhi Congress Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy