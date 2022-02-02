Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kashmir: Security Forces Kill Hizbul Mujahideen Militant In Shopian Encounter

Kashmir: The killed militant has been identified as Umar Ishfaq Malik alias Musa of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was a resident of Shopian’s Bongam village.

Kashmir: Security Forces Kill Hizbul Mujahideen Militant In Shopian Encounter
Representational image of an encounter in Kashmir. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 6:48 pm

A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

He has been identified as Umar Ishfaq Malik alias Musa, a categorised terrorist, they said.

"Based on a specific input generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in Nadigam village area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, Army and CRPF there," a police spokesman said.

During the operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, a hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the security forces, which was retaliated, he said.

"In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” the spokesman said.

He said, Malik alias Musa, a resident of Bongam in Shopian, was linked with proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

"As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist and was active since 2020. He was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities including recent attack on ASI Shabir Ahmad at Amishijipora Shopian while he was returning back from a mosque after offering prayers," the spokesman said.

Malik was also instrumental in motivating the gullible youth to join terror folds and other criminal activities, he said, adding incriminating material and arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.
 

Tags

National Kashmir Kashmir News Shopian Encounter Shopian Hizbul Mujahideen Security Forces Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Militant
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

Milk Tanker Crushes Woman To Death In MP

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir

Prisoner Found Hanging In Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail

UP Election 2022: Narendra Modi Only PM Who Has Been ‘So Sensitive’ To Farmer Issues: Rajnath Singh At Lakhmipur Kheri

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj