Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Kashmir Continues To Reel Under Sub-Zero Temperatures

Home National

Kashmir Continues To Reel Under Sub-Zero Temperatures

The night temperature was lower at the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, which recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, a slight drop from minus 3.2 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday.

Kashmir Weather
Intense cold wave conditions in Kashmir Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 2:43 pm

There was some respite from the intense cold wave conditions in Kashmir but the mercury settled below the freezing point across the Valley which braces for a brief wet spell later this week, officials said here on Tuesday.

Srinagar, which had on Monday recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, witnessed a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius last night, an official of the MET department here said.

The night temperature was lower at the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, which recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, a slight drop from minus 3.2 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded a minimum of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag town registered a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded minus 2.7 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has forecast dry weather but haze till December 8. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from December 9, under the influence of which there is a possibility of light snow over the plains and lower reaches, and light-to-moderate snow over the middle and higher reaches over the next two days, the Met department said.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

North India Likely To Face Warmer Winter: IMD

First-Ever Tribal Winter Festival Held In J&K's Bandipora

US Weather Forecast: Winters Arrive Early, Leaving Cold And Snow In Its Wake

Tags

National Winter Mercury Dips Kashmir Sub-Zero Lowest Minimum Temperature Night-time Temperature Met Department
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Naveen Patnaik Must End 'Neutrality', Join Janata Parivar: JD(U) Leader

Naveen Patnaik Must End 'Neutrality', Join Janata Parivar: JD(U) Leader

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop