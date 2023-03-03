Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Karnataka: BJP MLA Resigns As KSDL Chairman After Rs 6 Crore Seized From Home

Home National

Karnataka: BJP MLA Resigns As KSDL Chairman After Rs 6 Crore Seized From Home

BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth Kumar, a 2008 batch Karnataka Administrative Services officer, was caught yesterday while accepting the bribe from a contractor for awarding a deal to purchase raw materials required to manufacture soap and other detergents. 

Rs 6 crore recovered from BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa's house in Karnataka
Rs 6 crore recovered from BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa's house in Karnataka Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 10:59 am

After the Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday arrested BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa’s son red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh, officials recovered Rs 6 crore from his house. Alleging "conspiracy" against him and his family, the MLA resigned as the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). 

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the MLA stated, "There is some conspiracy against my family. I'm submitting resignation under moral responsibility as there is an allegation against me."

It has been reported that apart from the 40 lakh bribe, the Lokayukta officials also seized Rs 1.7 crore from the BJP MLA's son Prashanth Kumar’s office.

Related stories

Maha: Gram Panchayat Member Held For Accepting Rs 25,000 Bribe In Palghar District

CBI Arrests Chennai Income Tax officer, CA In Bribery Case

CBI Arrests 2 Insurance Company Officials For Taking Bribe

An official from Lokayukta said, "We conducted searches at his office and found Rs 1.7 crore. We suspect Prashanth was receiving bribes on behalf of his father. We are investigating the source of the money we found at his office."

According to Lokayukta sources, Prashanth Kumar, who is the chief accounts officer of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), was arrested from the state-owned KSDL, which manufactures the famous soap brand  ‘Mysore Sandal Soap’. 

Virupakshappa, who is an MLA from Channagiri in Davangere district, is the chairman of the KSDL. 

At least three bags of cash was found from the KSDL office, which has also been seized, they said. 

Prashanth Kumar, a 2008 batch Karnataka Administrative Services officer, was caught while accepting the bribe from a contractor for awarding a deal to purchase raw materials required to manufacture soap and other detergents. 

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 81 lakh from the contractor, who approached the Lokayukta a week ago and then the trap was laid.

"The money was received on behalf of the KSDL chairman Virupakshappa for raw material procurement. The trap was laid at 6.45 pm. Chairman of KSDL and the accused, who received money, are father-and-son," Lokayukta sources added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National BJP MLA Bribe Bribery Case Karnataka BJP LA's Son Mysore Sandal Soap Bangalore Water Supply And Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Karnataka Administrative Services Officer
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri