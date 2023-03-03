Karnataka: BJP MLA Resigns As KSDL Chairman After Rs 6 Crore Seized From Home

After the Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday arrested BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa’s son red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh, officials recovered Rs 6 crore from his house. Alleging "conspiracy" against him and his family, the MLA resigned as the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the MLA stated, "There is some conspiracy against my family. I'm submitting resignation under moral responsibility as there is an allegation against me."

It has been reported that apart from the 40 lakh bribe, the Lokayukta officials also seized Rs 1.7 crore from the BJP MLA's son Prashanth Kumar’s office.

An official from Lokayukta said, "We conducted searches at his office and found Rs 1.7 crore. We suspect Prashanth was receiving bribes on behalf of his father. We are investigating the source of the money we found at his office."

According to Lokayukta sources, Prashanth Kumar, who is the chief accounts officer of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), was arrested from the state-owned KSDL, which manufactures the famous soap brand ‘Mysore Sandal Soap’.

#UPDATE | Lokayukta officials conduct raid at the residence of Prashanth Maadal in Bengaluru. Around Rs 6 crore in cash recovered, search underway: Karnataka Lokayukta https://t.co/7LthE4h7U3 pic.twitter.com/1TAk22mF6N — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

Virupakshappa, who is an MLA from Channagiri in Davangere district, is the chairman of the KSDL.

At least three bags of cash was found from the KSDL office, which has also been seized, they said.

Prashanth Kumar, a 2008 batch Karnataka Administrative Services officer, was caught while accepting the bribe from a contractor for awarding a deal to purchase raw materials required to manufacture soap and other detergents.

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 81 lakh from the contractor, who approached the Lokayukta a week ago and then the trap was laid.

"The money was received on behalf of the KSDL chairman Virupakshappa for raw material procurement. The trap was laid at 6.45 pm. Chairman of KSDL and the accused, who received money, are father-and-son," Lokayukta sources added.

(With PTI Inputs)