Karnataka Reports 1,456 New Covid-19 Cases

The department in its daily Covid bulletin said 1,096 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,45,647 till date. Active cases stood at 8,848.

Covid-19 testing PTI Photo

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 8:41 pm

Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,456 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 39,94,627, the State Health Department said. There were, however, zero fatalities in the state.

The department in its daily Covid bulletin said 1,096 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,45,647 till date. Active cases stood at 8,848. Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 1,154 fresh cases.

Other districts in Karnataka too reported infections including 37 in Mysuru, 30 in Belagavi, 29 in Dharwad, 22 in Ballari and 18 in Bengaluru Rural.

There were zero infections and fatalities in Ramanagar and Yadgir districts of the state. The positivity rate for the day was 4.66 per cent, the department said.

As many as 31,183 tests were conducted, those included 23,401 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done so far is 6.76 crore. A total of 88,056 people were inoculated, taking the total vaccination done till date to 11.50 crore, the department said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Karnataka COVID-19 State Health Department Ramanagar Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Death Toll RT-PCR Tests
