Karnataka records 241 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Sunday, May 29, 2022
Updated: 29 May 2022 9:44 pm

Karnataka saw a spike in COVID-19 cases with 241 fresh infections reported on Sunday taking the total number of affected people to 39,51,739, the state health department said.

The state had recorded 196 cases on Saturday. There were zero fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state during the last 24 hours. Of the new infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 232, while Dakshina Kannada reported four, Tumakuru three and Belagavi two cases.

There were zero infections and fatalities in 27 districts of the state. The department said 98 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,09,592 till date. The number of active cases stood at 2,041.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.29 per cent. As many as 18,579 tests were conducted, including 14,053 RT-PCR tests. The total number of tests conducted till date were 6.63 crore. There were 7,298 inoculations, taking the total vaccination count to 10.85 crore so far, the department said.

-With PTI Input

