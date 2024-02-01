'Proud Indian', Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh Justifies ‘Separate Country For South’ Remark

What did the Congress MP say?

Reacting to today’s Union Budget presented in Parliament, DK Suresh said that "injustice was being served to South India" at the back of the Budget. "Funds that were supposed to reach the South are getting diverted and distributed to North India.”

He further added that there was no other choice but to ask for a "separate country" as a "result of the situation that Hindi-region has imposed on South India".

Later, justifying his statement, the Congress MP tweeted, "A proud Indian and a proud Kannadiga! South India and especially Karnataka have faced the brutality of injustice in funds distribution. Even after being the 2nd largest GST-contributing state, the Centre has been utterly unjust to Karnataka and Southern states while states like Gujarat have seen a 51 per cent hike. If this is not injustice, then what is?" he asked.