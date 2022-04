Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa Booked In Contractor’s Suicide Case

A day after the suicide of a contractor, who was found dead in a lodge in Karnataka’s Udupi, the state’s minister KS Eshwarappa has been named accused in the police case.

The First Information Report or FIR accuses the minister of driving contractor Santosh Patil to suicide, the reports said.

Earlier, before committing suicide, Patil reportedly sent some messages to a few media houses saying that he was committing suicide and alleged that Eshwarappa was responsible for his death.

Reacting to the incident, Eshwarappa had said he had no information about the suicide.

"I have no information. I had filed a case (defamation suit) against him for levelling the charges and the case was admitted. I am learning about the suicide from you (media)," Eshwarappa said.

To a query that Patil had blamed him for his death, the Minister said, "He could have written it but I have no information about it. I have no clue why he wrote my name in the death note and why he accused me. Only he can answer but he is no more."

On March 30, Patil, who had claimed himself to be a BJP worker, alleged that he had executed a work in the RDPR department and wanted the payment but Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission in the Rs four crore work.

The Minister not only rubbished his charge, but also filed a defamation suit against him.

Reacting to the incident, the state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the case would be investigated. He said the superintendent of police had visited the spot.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has demanded the arrest of the Minister, registration of case against him under Section 302 of the IPC and his sacking from the ministry.(With inputs from agencies)