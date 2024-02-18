Kamal Nath on Saturday denied to confirm the speculations when he spoke to the reporters, he said, "If there would be any such thing, I would inform you first."

Other senior leaders from Congress Party also denied that the speculations were true. Digvijay Singh speaking to reporters said, "A person who started his political journey and stood with the Nehru-Gandhi family when Indira Gandhi was sent to jail by the Janata Party, do you think such a person will ever leave Congress and the Gandhi family?"

Sing also claimed that Nath's character is such that he won’t yield to the pressure of central agencies like ED, I-T or CBI.

Jitu Patwari called Nath Indira Gandhi's 'third son' and asked, "Can anyone dream of Indiraji's third son quitting Congress?"

Congress leader Deepak Saxena spoke to PTI on Sunday and he said, "Kamal Nath has been neglected since (2023 Assembly) elections."

Further adding, "No one would have thought that Bhupesh Baghel would lose. We lost in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where we didn't think we would lose. But why is only Kamal Nath being blamed for it."