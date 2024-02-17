"I Would Inform You First": Kamal Nath To Reporters Amid Switch Rumours; Cong Leader May Meet BJP Today

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's arrival in Delhi today paved way for speculation about the possibility of him joining the BJP.
As per an NDTV report, he is scheduled to meet with the leadership of the ruling party in the capital.
Nath spoke to media on Saturday afternoon when he denied to confirm the speculations, he said, "If there would be any such thing, I would inform you first."
As per PTI, when a reporter asked if he was not denying a possible switch, Nath said, "It is not about denying, you are saying this, you people are getting excited. I am not getting excited, this side or that side, but if there would be any such thing, I would inform you first."
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh stated in Jabalpur earlier today, "I talked to Kamal Nath at 10:30 pm last night, and he is currently in Chhindwara," when questioned about the rumors of Nath joining the BJP.
"A person who started his political journey and stood with the Nehru-Gandhi family when Indira Gandhi was sent to jail by the Janata Party, do you think such a person will ever leave Congress and the Gandhi family?" Singh added.
Nakul Nath drops Congress from social media bio
Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath dropped Congress from his bio on social media on Saturday adding fuel to the switching rumours.
Nakul Nath announced himself as the candidate for the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat earlier in February.
He announced without waiting for an official declaration by Congress.
This seat was previously won by him in 2019.
As per NDTV, Nath spoke to the public in the Chhindwara constituency when he said, "This time, too, I will be your candidate for Lok Sabha elections. Rumours are going around whether Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath would contest the election, I would like to make it clear that Kamal Nath won't contest the election, I will."
Kamal Nath has served as an MP for nine consecutive terms from Chhindwara constituency and had been visiting his bastion over the last few days.