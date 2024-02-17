"I Would Inform You First": Kamal Nath To Reporters Amid Switch Rumours; Cong Leader May Meet BJP Today

Nakul Nath drops Congress from social media bio

Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath dropped Congress from his bio on social media on Saturday adding fuel to the switching rumours.

Nakul Nath announced himself as the candidate for the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat earlier in February.

He announced without waiting for an official declaration by Congress.

This seat was previously won by him in 2019.

As per NDTV, Nath spoke to the public in the Chhindwara constituency when he said, "This time, too, I will be your candidate for Lok Sabha elections. Rumours are going around whether Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath would contest the election, I would like to make it clear that Kamal Nath won't contest the election, I will."