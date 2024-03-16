ED Produces K Kavitha Before Delhi Court | Know Case Details

The Delhi government’s 2021-22 excise policy aimed to revitalise the city’s flagging liquor business by replacing a sales-volume based regime with a license fee one for traders, and promised swankier stores and a better customer experience. However, it came to an abrupt end after Delhi’s lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommended a probe into alleged irregularities in the regime. This resulted in the policy being scrapped and being replaced by the previous policy.