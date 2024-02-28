SC Extends Protection To BRS Leader K Kavitha From ED Interrogation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave relief to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha from interrogation by ED till March 13.
BRS leader Kavitha had gone to the SC in March last year, seeking relief from questioning by the ED.
Earlier, Kavitha who is also the daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, is wanted for questioning in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam.
Kavitha in her plea before the Apex Court had said she should be interrogated at her home.
She had mentioned women have the right to privacy and cannot be called to the ED office.
Earlier, the CBI had asked her to appear for questioning, which she had skipped citing multiple "pressing" public engagements and the petition pending in the SC.
It was the second time the BRS leader skipped summons for questioning.
She was questioned last by the CBI in December 2022.