Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jyotiraditya Scindia And Dharmendra Pradhan To Be In Kolkata For 'Pravas' Campaign

Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dharmendra Pradhan are expected to be present in Kolkata and be a part of the BJP's nationwide Pravas campaign.

undefined
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 12:36 pm

Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dharmendra Pradhan will be in Kolkata on Saturday to participate in organizational meetings as part of BJP's 'Pravas' campaign across the country.

 The saffron party has launched the campaign to strengthen its organization in 144 Lok Sabha constituencies ahead of the 2024 elections. BJP has designated a Union minister or a central leader as a 'Pravas minister' and is in charge of a cluster comprising four-five Lok Sabha seats. 

 Scindia, the civil aviation minister, has been appointed as the 'Pravas minister' for the Dumdum seat, which the party lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.  "Scindia will start his tour with a visit to Dakshineswar Temple. Then he will visit various areas in Dumdum Lok Sabha seat, where he will hold closed-door meetings with BJP leaders to look into various aspects for strengthening the organization," a senior leader said. He is likely to address the media near Dakshineswar Temple.

Related stories

India to Double Steel Production In Eight Years To 240 Million Tonnes: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Opposing 'Agnipath' Not In Interest Of Youths: Dharmendra Pradhan

Jyotiraditya Scindia To Examine Airlines Charging Customers For Boarding Passes

 Pradhan, the Union education minister, has been made the in-charge of a cluster of five Lok Sabha seats in and around Kolkata and the 'Pravas minister' for Kolkata North and Jadavpur constituencies. "Pradhan will visit various areas of Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat, hold a press conference at Sealdah Metro station and meet SSC job protesters near Gandhi statue in central Kolkata," BJP leader added.

Tags

National Pravas Campaign 2024 Elections Dharmendra Pradhan Jyotiraditya Scindia Dakshineswar Temple Kolkata
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022