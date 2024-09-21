National

'Julana Ki Bahu' Vinesh Phogat Campaigns In Haryana

Meet wrestler Vinesh Phogat in her new avatar as Congress's Haryana Assembly Election 2024 candidate from Julana constituency.

Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Women giving blessing to Congress candidate and wrestler Vinesh Phogat contesting the upcoming Assembly Elections in Haryana from Julana assembly constituency.

2/14
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Women waiting for Vinesh Phogat to arrive at a jan sampark rally in Shamlo Kalan village of Julana

3/14
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Vinesh Phogat campaigning in Julana ahead of Assembly Elections 2024 in Haryana

4/14
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Vinesh Phogat addressing 'Jan Sabha' in Julana, Haryana. Phogat has been campaigning non-stop for 12 hours every day since filing nomination.

5/14
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Women warmly welcome 'Julana ki Bahu' Vinesh Phogat campaigning in Jind, Haryana

6/14
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

If she wins, Phogat has promised improving sports infrastructure in the state and work for developing of women and girls.

7/14
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Voters feel Congress chose Phogat for the Julana seat over several senior Congress leaders from the region because she is popular as an Olympics athlete

8/14
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Local Congress cadres at Phogat's Julana office claim she will become the next sports minister of Haryana

9/14
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Congress Candidate Vinesh Phogat campaigning at Julana ahead of Assembly Elections in Haryana

10/14
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Locals throng to roadshow of Phogat near Kheema Kheri village in Julana Assembly constituency of Haryana, currently held by the JJP

11/14
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Young girls practicing wrestling at Nidani Sports School believe Phogat is a "role model" for youth and may help highlight other sports persons from the region.

12/14
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

BJP candidate Captain Yogesh Bairagi campaigning in Julana where he is pitted against Phogat and AAP's Kavita Dalal among others.

13/14
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

BJP supporters carrying the party flag for campaigning ahead of Haryana Elections in Julana.

14/14
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

BJP has been facing anti-incumbency in Haryana after ten years of governance with issues like farmers' protests, wrestlers' protests leaving many in the region upset with the party.

