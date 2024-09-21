'Julana Ki Bahu' Vinesh Phogat Campaigns In Haryana

Women giving blessing to Congress candidate and wrestler Vinesh Phogat contesting the upcoming Assembly Elections in Haryana from Julana assembly constituency.
Vinesh Phogat campaigning in Julana ahead of Assembly Elections 2024 in Haryana
Vinesh Phogat addressing 'Jan Sabha' in Julana, Haryana. Phogat has been campaigning non-stop for 12 hours every day since filing nomination.
Women warmly welcome 'Julana ki Bahu' Vinesh Phogat campaigning in Jind, Haryana
If she wins, Phogat has promised improving sports infrastructure in the state and work for developing of women and girls.
Local Congress cadres at Phogat's Julana office claim she will become the next sports minister of Haryana
Congress Candidate Vinesh Phogat campaigning at Julana ahead of Assembly Elections in Haryana
Locals throng to roadshow of Phogat near Kheema Kheri village in Julana Assembly constituency of Haryana, currently held by the JJP
Young girls practicing wrestling at Nidani Sports School believe Phogat is a "role model" for youth and may help highlight other sports persons from the region.
BJP candidate Captain Yogesh Bairagi campaigning in Julana where he is pitted against Phogat and AAP's Kavita Dalal among others.
BJP supporters carrying the party flag for campaigning ahead of Haryana Elections in Julana.
BJP has been facing anti-incumbency in Haryana after ten years of governance with issues like farmers' protests, wrestlers' protests leaving many in the region upset with the party.