Jodhpur Communal Clashes | Curfew Imposed In 10 Areas Of City After Clashes, Stone-Pelting After Eid Namaz

Internet services have also been suspended in Jodhpur, where a three-day Parshuram Jayanti festival is also underway. 

Representative image of Rajasthan Police personnel PTI/File Photo

Updated: 03 May 2022 3:06 pm

Following communal clashes in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Monday night and stone pelting earlier today, curfew has now been imposed in 10 police stations' limits in the city until May 4 midnight.  

The areas where curfew has been imposed include Udai Mandir, Nagori Gate, Khanda Phalsa, Pratap Nagar, Dev Nagar, Soor Sagar and Sardarpura, reported PTI.

On Monday night, hours before Eid, tensions broke out in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate area over raising of religous flags. Tensions soon led to stone pelting, leaving at least four police personnel injured in the early hours of Tuesday. The police had to lob tear gas shells to control the situation. A large number of security personnel have since been deployed there.

On Tuesday morning, tensions re-escalated after the Namaz of Eid when some people pelted stones near the Jalori Gate area.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Minister inicharge for Jodhpur Subhash Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Home Abhay Kumar and Additional DG (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria to travel to Jodhpur by helicopter. He chaired a high-level review meeting in this connection and gave necessary directions.

(With PTI inputs)

