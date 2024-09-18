In January 2019, Altaf Bukhari was expelled from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) due to “anti-party activities.” The PDP accused Bukhari of pursuing his own political ambitions at the expense of the party and the state's interests. Bukhari was believed to have been involved in attempts to form a coalition with the National Conference and Congress after the BJP-PDP government dissolved in June 2018. His name was being proposed for the Chief Minister position.