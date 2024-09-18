National

J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party

Altaf Bukhari is leading the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party into its maiden Assembly elections

Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari is taking part in a rally
Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari taking part in a rally (Photo via Getty Images)
info_icon

Altaf Bukhari is campaigning to reclaim the Channapora Assembly constituency, a seat he previously held (as Amira Kadal constituency) from 2014 to 2018. This time, however, he is seeking election not under the banner of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), but as the leader of his new Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP).

For Bukhari and the JKAP, this election is the first crucial test for the party since its formation in 2020. Bukhari broke away from the PDP along with other members and joined forces with some from the Indian National Congress (INC) to establish the JKAP.

Bukhari is Kashmir Valley’s top businessman and one of the richest people in the area. Having graduated with a bachelor's degree in agricultural science, he took over his father’s pesticide business and expanded it to other parts of the country. After about ten years, he ventured into the food processing industry, becoming the only private company in apple processing with German collaboration.

Polling officials with security personnel leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, in Kishtwar district, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. - PTI
J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014

BY Outlook Web Desk

Bukhari first entered politics in through the 2014 Assembly polls, winning Amira Kadal in Srinagar on a PDP ticket. Under the Mufti Mohammad Sayeed government, he held several Cabinet positions, including Roads and Buildings Minister, Minister for Floriculture, Gardens, and Parks, as well as Education and Finance Minister. After Sayeed died in 2016, Bukhari was not part of the Cabinet when Mehbooba Mufti took over.

In January 2019, Altaf Bukhari was expelled from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) due to “anti-party activities.” The PDP accused Bukhari of pursuing his own political ambitions at the expense of the party and the state's interests. Bukhari was believed to have been involved in attempts to form a coalition with the National Conference and Congress after the BJP-PDP government dissolved in June 2018. His name was being proposed for the Chief Minister position.

Sayar Ahmed Reshi - Photo: PTI
J&K Poll Players |Sayar Ahmed Reshi: The Weight of Jamaat

BY Outlook Web Desk

In March 2020, Altaf Bukhari founded the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), bringing together about 30 former members from the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Indian National Congress, and other political affiliations.

The party’s main goals includes advocating for the full restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and securing residents' rights to land and jobs. Bukhari, who was elected as the party’s president, emphasised that JKAP seeks to represent ordinary people, distinguishing itself from the dynastic politics of the National Conference (NC) and PDP.

The party has fielded 24 candidates in the upcoming Kashmir elections.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gambhir's Aggression Comes Out In Protection Of His Players, Says Karthik
  2. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  3. LLC 2024: Raina Believes Cricketers Just Can't Retire, Turn Up And Perform In Competitive Environments
  4. United Arab Emirates Vs United States, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. IPL 2025: Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu Want Greater Player Retention Before Mega Auction
Football News
  1. EFL Cup Wrap: Southampton Knock Everton Out; Preston Win Epic Against Fulham
  2. Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart, Champions League: Rudiger, Endrick Goals Hand Holders Nervy Win
  3. Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League: Kane Overtakes Rooney, Makes English History
  4. Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League: Harry Kane Scores Four In Demolition
  5. Milan 1-3 Liverpool, Champions League: Reds Recover From Early Scare For Winning Start
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  2. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  5. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014
  2. PM Modi To Visit US On Sept 21 For Quad Summit, UN General Assembly Address
  3. The 2020 Vikas Dubey Case Of UP, The First Time 'Bulldozer Action' Rolled Out
  4. Odisha Crime Branch To Investigate The Assault Case Of Army Officer And His Female Friend At A Police Station
  5. Jammu And Kashmir Set For Voting In First Assembly Polls Since Art 370 Abrogation
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  2. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  3. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  4. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  5. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
US News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  4. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  5. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
World News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. Lebanon Pager Explosions: Baffling Blasts In Old-Fashioned Devices Kill 9; Israel Behind It? What We Know
  3. Hezbollah Men Among 9 Dead, Thousands Injured As Handheld Pagers Explode In Lebanon, Syria
  4. Typhoon Yagi: Death Toll Rises To 226 In Myanmar, Over 500 In Southeast Asia
  5. Meta Bans Russian Media For 'Foreign Interference' | A Brief History Of Russia's Interference, Accusations
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Names Atishi As Next Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Resigns
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav