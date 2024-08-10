J&K: Police Release Sketches Of 4 Terrorists Seen In Higher Reaches Of Kathua, Announce Cash Reward

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released the sketches of four terrorists who were seen in 'dhoks' (mud-houses) in the higher reaches of Kathua district, announcing a cash reward of Rs 20 lakhs -- Rs 5 lakh each -- for actionable information.
At least five soldiers were killed and six injured in a deadly ambush by militants on an army patrol in the mountainous Machedi area of Kathua, sources had said.
News agency PTI reported that despite massive search operations in the region, terrorists affiliated with Kashmir Tigers -- a shadow group of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad -- who recently infiltrated into the nation remain untraced.
The Kathua Police, in a post on X, said that it "releases sketches of 04 terrorists who were last seen in dhoks of Malhar, Bani and Seojdhar. A reward of Rs 5 lakh on each terrorist for an actionable information. Anyone with credible information of terrorists will also be suitably rewarded."
The Kathua ambush was followed by another attack by a separate group in Doda district's Desa forest on July 15, killing four army personnel including a captain.
The incident took place during a gunfight between the terrorists and troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Search Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt.
In connection with the Doda encounter as well, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released sketches of the three militants responsible for the killings.
They also announced a total cash reward of Rs 15 lakh on their head, as in Rs 5 lakh for each of these three militants.
Several terror incidents in Doda and Kathua have disrupted the peace and calm in the valley.