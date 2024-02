Upon their return to Ranchi from Hyderabad, the MLAs of Jharkhand's JMM-led alliance conveyed optimism about winning the upcoming trust vote in the assembly, scheduled for Monday.

The legislators arrived at Birsa Munda Airport via a chartered flight and were subsequently taken to the Circuit House in the city in two buses. Minister Alamgir Alam asserted, "Our MLAs are united... We have the support of 48 to 50 legislators," echoing the coalition's confidence.