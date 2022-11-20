Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Jharkhand: Security Forces Successfully Detect And Defuse 120 Explosive Devices Planted By Maoists

The Budapahad area was earlier a stronghold of the Maoists but now the security forces have established a camp in the area.

Representational image
Representational image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 1:21 pm

Security forces engaged in anti-Naxal operation detected 120 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Maoists in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said.

The security forces detected the IEDs planted by the Maoists to target them in Budapahad area of Latehar district, which was earlier a den of the Maoists, on Friday, the police said. The IEDs have been defused, they said.

Budapahad an erstwhile stronghold for left wing extremists 

The Budapahad area was earlier a stronghold of the Maoists but now the security forces have established a camp in the area.

On September 5, the CRPF declared Budapahad a ‘liberated zone’ after a successful anti-naxal operation was effected. Army choppers with arms, equipment, and soldiers landed in the area in the month of September. 

Recovered arms and ammunitions

The security forces on Thursday also detected and seized a 15 kg cooker bomb, a claymore mine, three detonators, one Motorola wireless set, two ammunition pouches, and naxal literature in Latehar and Garhwa districts, a police statement said.

Security forces have also launched an operation in Kolhan area of West Singhbhum district to apprehend top Maoist leader Misir Besra alias Sagar, carrying a reward of Rs one crore on his head. In course of the operation in Kolhan, security forces have seized 16 IEDs and arms and ammunition, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Left-Wing Extremism Maoists/Naxals Jharkhand Red Corridor Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Budapahad
