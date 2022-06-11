Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Forms High-Level Panel To Probe Ranchi Violence

Two people were killed and at least 24 were injured in violent protests on Friday over Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Forms High-Level Panel To Probe Ranchi Violence
Stone-pelting in Ranchi after protest over Nupur Sharma's comment on Prophet Muhammad turned violent PTI photo

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 9:15 pm

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday formed a two-member high-level committee to investigate violence in Ranchi on Friday over former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad. Two people died and at least 24, including police personnel, were injured in  the violence.

The committee will comprise of senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal and Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Sanjay Latkar. 

"The committee will investigate from all angles and will submit a report within a week," said Jharkhand government in a tweet.

Ranchi's Deputy Inspector General Anish Gupta said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been set up to probe the incident.

He said, "Three FIRs have been lodged so far. Search operations are on to arrest the persons involved in the violence."

Protest in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday over former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad turned violent after the mob spilled out on Main Road after Friday prayers and pelted stones and shouted slogans. 

Officials said on Friday that the protest had been going on since Friday morning and picked up tempo after Friday prayers later in the day. 

After coming under mob's stone-pelting, police resorted to lathi-charge and aerial firing. Twelve police personnel and 12 others were injured, while two people were killed. The injured police personnel included Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Kumar Jha, who was admitted to a hospital with head injury.

IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar told PTI that a policeman also sustained bullet injuries. 

Following the vioelnce, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in 12 police station areas of Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market, and Hindpidi in Ranchi and in Hazaribag and Ramgarh districts to prevent flareups. Officials added that internet has also been suspended in Ranchi district.

(With PTI inputs)

