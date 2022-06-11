Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Forms High-Level Panel To Probe Ranchi Violence

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday formed a two-member high-level committee to investigate violence in Ranchi on Friday over former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad. Two people died and at least 24, including police personnel, were injured in the violence.

The committee will comprise of senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal and Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Sanjay Latkar.

"The committee will investigate from all angles and will submit a report within a week," said Jharkhand government in a tweet.

रांची के मेन रोड में कल हुई घटना की जाँच हेतु मुख्यमंत्री श्री @HemantSorenJMM ने सचिव डॉ अमिताभ कौशल (IAS) एवं अपर पुलिस महानिदेशक श्री संजय लाटकर (IPS) की दो सदस्यीय उच्च स्तरीय जाँच कमिटी का गठन किया है।

सभी पहलुओं की जाँच कर एक सप्ताह के अंदर कमिटी अपनी रिपोर्ट देगी। — IPRD Jharkhand (@prdjharkhand) June 11, 2022

Ranchi's Deputy Inspector General Anish Gupta said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been set up to probe the incident.

He said, "Three FIRs have been lodged so far. Search operations are on to arrest the persons involved in the violence."

Protest in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday over former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad turned violent after the mob spilled out on Main Road after Friday prayers and pelted stones and shouted slogans.

Massive protest in #Ranchi - stone pelting on police pic.twitter.com/E3VBEqodkQ — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) June 10, 2022

Officials said on Friday that the protest had been going on since Friday morning and picked up tempo after Friday prayers later in the day.

After coming under mob's stone-pelting, police resorted to lathi-charge and aerial firing. Twelve police personnel and 12 others were injured, while two people were killed. The injured police personnel included Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Kumar Jha, who was admitted to a hospital with head injury.

IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar told PTI that a policeman also sustained bullet injuries.

Enraged over controversial statements of @BJP4India leader #NupurSharma on #ProphetMuhammad, #Muslims take out protest march on #Ranchi’s main road on Friday. The procession turned violent at few places, leading to stone pelting between two communities & firing of shots by Police pic.twitter.com/gkudCMwdEt — Subhash Pathak (@subhashpathak) June 10, 2022

Following the vioelnce, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in 12 police station areas of Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market, and Hindpidi in Ranchi and in Hazaribag and Ramgarh districts to prevent flareups. Officials added that internet has also been suspended in Ranchi district.

(With PTI inputs)