Another Building Collapse: Several Feared Trapped After Building Collapses In Jharkhand's Deoghar

A day after a building collapse in Surat killed seven people, another building has collapsed in Jharkhand. As per news agency PTI, a two-storey building in Jharkhand's Deoghar had collapsed, trapping several.
As per an official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) one person has been rescued and two others are feared trapped under the debris.
NDRF Inspector Randhir Kumar, who is leading the operation, told PTI, "One person has been rescued, while two others are feared trapped under the debris. Efforts are underway to retrieve them."
The building collapsed on Sunday morning around 6 AM.
The NDRF has added that a total of two children have been rescued. Rescue operations are being conducted by NDRF and the local fire and health departments.
"Taking cognisance of the incident of collapse of the building near Sita Hotel under the Municipal Corporation area, the NDRF and Health Department team have been deputed to the spot. Along with this, a rapid rescue operation is being carried out by magistrates, ambulance team, fire brigade, and police," Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Around six to seven people are expected to have been trapped under the debris of the building. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained.