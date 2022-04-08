Jammu and Kashmir: Sansar Tulip Garden Reopens To Public

Set against the backdrop of picturesque hills, the tulip garden at Sanasar in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has reopened to visitors, marking the beginning of a new tourist season in the Union Territory.

District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Shamshad Shan and Deputy Commissioner of Ramban Mussarat Islam were present at the occassion as Jammu's first tulip garden at Sanasar, developed by the Floriculture Department in 2018, reopened on Thursday.

"With an aim to promote tourism in the district, the floriculture department in collaboration with Ramban district administration reopened the tulip garden at Sanasar (to public), marking the beginning of a new tourist season," Director Floriculture, Jatinder Singh, said.

This year, the government expanded the tulip garden and included additional 5 acres land provided by the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) to the department at Sanasar, DDC Chairperson Shan said.