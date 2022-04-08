Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Jammu and Kashmir: Sansar Tulip Garden Reopens To Public

According to the director of floriculture department, the Tulip Garden at Sansar was reopened "with an aim to promote tourism in the district."

Jammu and Kashmir: Sansar Tulip Garden Reopens To Public
Tulip Garden PTI Photo/S. Irfan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 5:13 pm

Set against the backdrop of picturesque hills, the tulip garden at Sanasar in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has reopened to visitors, marking the beginning of a new tourist season in the Union Territory.

District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Shamshad Shan and Deputy Commissioner of Ramban Mussarat Islam were present at the occassion as Jammu's first tulip garden at Sanasar, developed by the Floriculture Department in 2018, reopened on Thursday.

Related stories

Diversity, Inclusion Crucial For Company's Performance: Survey

Lost Garden: A Poem by Late Kashmiri Poet Kashi Nath 'Bagwan'

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

"With an aim to promote tourism in the district, the floriculture department in collaboration with Ramban district administration reopened the tulip garden at Sanasar (to public), marking the beginning of a new tourist season," Director Floriculture, Jatinder Singh, said.

This year, the government expanded the tulip garden and included additional 5 acres land provided by the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) to the department at Sanasar, DDC Chairperson Shan said. 

Tags

National Travel Jammu And Kashmir Jammu And Kashmir Government Tulips Asia's Largest Tulip Garden Tourism Travel & Tourism Post-Pandemic Pandemic Restrictions J&K: Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Pro League: IND-W Face Ultimate Test Against Dutch

Women's Pro League: IND-W Face Ultimate Test Against Dutch

The Horror Of The Haunted House And Lonely People

The Horror Of The Haunted House And Lonely People