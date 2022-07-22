Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jammu And Kashmir Records 531 New Covid-19 Cases

The death toll due to the pandemic stood at 4,761, and no fresh fatality was reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours.

undefined
Covid-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 7:58 pm

Jammu and Kashmir continued to see a substantial rise in Covid-19 cases with 531 more infections being reported on Friday, raising the tally to 4,58,987, officials said.

Of the new cases, 288 were reported from the Jammu division and 243 from the Kashmir valley, they said. The death toll due to the pandemic stood at 4,761, and no fresh fatality was reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

Related stories

Ladakh Reports 17 New Covid-19 Cases

Mumbai Sees 299 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 1,871

Maharashtra Logs 2,515 Covid-19 Cases, 6 Deaths; Health Department Flags Rise In Swine Flu Numbers

There are 2,411 active cases, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,51,815, they said. 
                 
(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Covid-19 Cases Union Territory Of Jammu And Kashmir Covid Recoveries Health Department Active Covid Cases COVID-19
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General