Jammu And Kashmir Records 531 New Covid-19 Cases

Jammu and Kashmir continued to see a substantial rise in Covid-19 cases with 531 more infections being reported on Friday, raising the tally to 4,58,987, officials said.

Of the new cases, 288 were reported from the Jammu division and 243 from the Kashmir valley, they said. The death toll due to the pandemic stood at 4,761, and no fresh fatality was reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

There are 2,411 active cases, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,51,815, they said.



(With PTI Inputs)