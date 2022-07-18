Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Jamia Records Over 70% Attendance On Day 1 Of New Academic Session

Likewise, Jamia Millia Islamia Senior Secondary School, too, has resumed offline classes, where more than 90 per cent of attendance was registered on the first day.  

Starting Monday, the Central University has resumed offline classes for all

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 10:06 pm

Jamia Millia Islamia recorded more than 70 per cent attendance on the first day of the academic session 2022-23, varsity officials said on Monday.   

Starting Monday, the Central University has resumed offline classes for all, barring its first-year students, classes for whom will commence from August 1.  

Likewise, Jamia Millia Islamia Senior Secondary School, too, has resumed offline classes, where more than 90 per cent of attendance was registered on the first day.  

Ahmad Azeem, Public Relations Officer, JMI, said that students were quite enthusiastic on their first day at the university as many were attending classes online mode till now due to the Covid-19 restrictions.   

JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar took a round of the university campus to see the arrangements. Several teams from the office of the chief proctor were present on the campus to assist students to ensure smooth functioning, Azeem said.   

The university resumed physical classes for the final year postgraduate and final year, undergraduate students, in March. The rest of the students attended the classes online.

(With PTI inputs)

