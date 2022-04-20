Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Jakhar Not Replying To Notice 'Gross Indiscipline', Strong Action Likely: Congress Sources

Jakhar had criticised former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and termed him a "liability" for the party after the Congress lost to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.

Former Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar PTI

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 9:51 pm

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar not replying to party's show-cause notice is being considered an act of "gross indiscipline" and "strong action" is likely to be taken against him when the Congress' disciplinary committee meets before the end of this week, sources said on Wednesday.

The Congress Disciplinary Committee had on April 11 given a show-cause notice to Jakhar for alleged anti-party activities and sought a reply within a week. At the end of the deadline on Tuesday, Jakhar said he would not reply to the panel notice and was ready to face action.

"He (Jakhar) was given a notice for indiscipline. His not replying to the party's notice is being considered an act of gross indiscipline and strong action would be taken against him," a high-level party source told PTI. "A decision in this regard would be taken at a meeting of the party's disciplinary committee which is expected to take place before the end of this week," the source said.

Jakhar had criticised former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and termed him a "liability" for the party after the Congress lost to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.When asked about the notice, Jakhar had said he has not replied and the committee is mandated to take whatever action.

"I have not replied to the notice and that is a fact. Whatever the committee does, it is their right... They have given a notice and it is up to them to take whatever decision they take," Jakhar said.

On whether he would remain in the Congress, the former Punjab Congress chief had said he continues to be in the party. He, however, did not disclose his future plans. 

(With PTI inputs)

National Congress Disciplinary Committee Gross Indiscipline Strong Action Liability Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Anti-party Activities Former Punjab Congress High-level Party Source
