J&K: 3 Soldiers Injured In A Blast Inside Private Vehicle In Shopian

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, Shopian. The three injures soldiers are shifted to hospital.

Representational Image

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 8:32 am

Three soldiers were injured in a blast inside their “private hired” vehicle in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

According to Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, the nature of the blast is being investigated.

"A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital," Kumar said on Twitter.

The nature and the source of the blast -- whether it was due to a grenade or already planted IED inside the vehicle or malfunctioning of battery --  is being investigated, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

