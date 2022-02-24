Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
J&K Police Recovers Weapons Dropped By LeT Drone Along International Border

The dropping of explosives suggests a major terror plan of the LET and the TRF, which has been foiled, the police officer said.

Jammu And Kashmir Police (Image For Representational Purpose)

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 8:45 pm

Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a huge quantity of weapons dropped by a drone along the International Border in RS Pura sector, as per official reports.

A search operation was launched by the special operations group (SOG) of the police following information about a drone activity and dropping of weapons by Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Force (TRF) at the behest of ISI in RS Pura-Arnia area in Jammu district, a senior police officer said.

The operation led to the recovery of one pistol with two magazines and 70 rounds, three detonators, three remote-controlled IEDs, three bottles of explosives, one bundle of cortex wire, two-timer IEDs and six grenades at Treva village of Arnia sector, the officials said.

The explosives were dropped by a drone, which is reported to have intruded into the Indian side in Arnia belt of R S Pura from across the border, they said.

 An FIR under relevant sections law has been registered at police station Arnia and further investigation into the matter case is on, the officials said.

( With PTI Inputs)
 

