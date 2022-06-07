J&K: Police Recovers 3 Active Magnetic IEDs From India-Pakistan Border Area, Drone Activity Noted

The police have confirmed recovery of three magnetic IEDs dropped by a drone in the border area of the Jammu district in a fresh attempt to smuggle explosives through the aerial route, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, the IEDs, with their timers set and packed inside tiffin boxes, were recovered from the Kantowala-Dayaran area of Kanachak in the Akhnoor sector

On Monday night, BSF troops resorted to firing briefly along the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu district after hearing a humming sound which led to a suspicion that a drone was flying around.

Yesterday night BSF observed a #drone activity in #Kanachak area and fired some shots towards the drone. Immediately #police party was deployed and they followed the anti drone #SOP in the general area. pic.twitter.com/VbvHbUM96K — Police Media Centre Jammu (@ZPHQJammu) June 7, 2022

A police party was immediately deployed and they followed anti-drone standard operating procedure in the area.

Around 11 pm, security forces noticed the drone in the Dayaran area of Kanachak and fired at it again, the ADGP said.

"The payload attached was brought down but the drone could not be shot," he said, adding the IEDs were diffused through a controlled explosion and a case has been registered.

(With PTI Inputs)