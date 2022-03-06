Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

J&K Police Arrests 4 Terrorist Associates In Pulwama, JeM Module Busted

Police identified them as Umar Farooq Dar, a resident of Shahbad; Soraj Manzoor Malik, a resident of Midoora, Irshad Ahmad Lone, a resident of Midora and Afnan Javeed Khan, a resident of Shahbad.

J&K Police Arrests 4 Terrorist Associates In Pulwama, JeM Module Busted
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 9:54 pm

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said it arrested four terrorist associates in Pulwama district and busted a module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

"Police in Awantipora have busted a terror module of the proscribed terror outfit JeM by arresting four terrorist associates,” a police spokesman said. 

He identified them as Umar Farooq Dar, a resident of Shahbad; Soraj Manzoor Malik, a resident of Midoora; Irshad Ahmad Lone, a resident of Midora; and Afnan Javeed Khan, a resident of Shahbad.

Related stories

J&K Police Launches Emergency Helpline ‘Dial 112'

J&K Police Recovers Weapons Dropped By LeT Drone Along International Border

HM Amit Shah Praises J&K Police For Bagging Highest Gallantry Awards On Republic Day

During preliminary investigation, the spokesman said, it was revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in transportation of arms and ammunition and providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists Umais alias Usman and Abdul Rahman alias Jaat.

Abdul Rahman is a foreign terrorist.

Police have registered a case and begun investigation. 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Jaish-e-Mohammad Pulwama Terrorist Militants Jammu And Kashmir Police Militant Outfit JeM
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains - Thai Police

Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains - Thai Police

Watch: Madhuri Dixit Kisses Bharti Singh's Baby Bump On Hunarbaaz Sets

Watch: Madhuri Dixit Kisses Bharti Singh's Baby Bump On Hunarbaaz Sets