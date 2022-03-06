J&K Police Arrests 4 Terrorist Associates In Pulwama, JeM Module Busted

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said it arrested four terrorist associates in Pulwama district and busted a module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

"Police in Awantipora have busted a terror module of the proscribed terror outfit JeM by arresting four terrorist associates,” a police spokesman said.

He identified them as Umar Farooq Dar, a resident of Shahbad; Soraj Manzoor Malik, a resident of Midoora; Irshad Ahmad Lone, a resident of Midora; and Afnan Javeed Khan, a resident of Shahbad.

During preliminary investigation, the spokesman said, it was revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in transportation of arms and ammunition and providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists Umais alias Usman and Abdul Rahman alias Jaat.

Abdul Rahman is a foreign terrorist.

Police have registered a case and begun investigation.