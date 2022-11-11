Friday, Nov 11, 2022
J&K: Indian Army Guns Down JeM Militant In Joint Encounter With Police In Shopian

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kapren area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian early morning on Friday.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 7:46 am

In a joint encounter by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was gunned down on Friday

The militant was later identitified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees.

“Encounter has started at Kapren area of Shopian. Police and Army are on the job. Further details shall follow.",Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

According to ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar,“One member of JeM terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees who was active in Kulgam-Shopian area. Search is still going on.” 

National Jammu And Kashmir Joint Encounter Indian Army J&K Police Kashmir Zone Police Jaish-e-Mohammad Militant Terrorist
