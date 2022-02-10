J&K Govt Signs Pact With New Zealand For Transforming Sheep Farming Sector

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday signed a pact with New Zealand for the transformation of the sheep farming sector in the Union territory, officials said.

According to the agreement, the overarching objective is to improve farmers' remuneration, transfer of technology in research and development as well as marketing and value addition of sheep products of Jammu and Kashmir.

"New Zealand is an important partner of India's expanding relationship globally and we attach special values to our ties not only because of deep bonding & cultural affinities but also from a mature understanding of our strategic convergences, global interests and economic potential," they said.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the commencement of bilateral relations between the two countries, the officials said. "It gives us an opportunity to strengthen our partnership and our resolve to construct a strong edifice of a long-term, mutual reinforcing economic relationship," they said.

With inputs from PTI.