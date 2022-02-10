Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

J&K Govt Signs Pact With New Zealand For Transforming Sheep Farming Sector

The agreement between the two sides was signed through the virtual mode in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Navin Choudhary, principal secretary of agriculture production and farmers welfare department animal.

J&K Govt Signs Pact With New Zealand For Transforming Sheep Farming Sector
The pact was signed in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha among others. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 5:43 pm

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday signed a pact with New Zealand for the transformation of the sheep farming sector in the Union territory, officials said.

According to the agreement, the overarching objective is to improve farmers' remuneration, transfer of technology in research and development as well as marketing and value addition of sheep products of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Related stories

MEA Rejects Reference To Jammu And Kashmir Economic Corridor Passing Through POK

Jammu And Kashmir | Properties Of 610 Kashmiri Pandits Restored: Govt

Jammu And Kashmir | Delimitation Commission Draft Report Proposes Massive Changes In Kashmir Division

"New Zealand is an important partner of India's expanding relationship globally and we attach special values to our ties not only because of deep bonding & cultural affinities but also from a mature understanding of our strategic convergences, global interests and economic potential," they said.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the commencement of bilateral relations between the two countries, the officials said. "It gives us an opportunity to strengthen our partnership and our resolve to construct a strong edifice of a long-term, mutual reinforcing economic relationship," they said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir New Zealand Farmers Sheeps Research And Development
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

States Not Sponsoring Adequate IAS Officers For Central Deputation: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

States Not Sponsoring Adequate IAS Officers For Central Deputation: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

No Proposal Under Consideration To Increase Man Hour Work From 8 To 12 Hrs: Govt

TRS MPs Submit Privilege Notice Against PM Over Remarks On Andhra Reorganisation Bill

3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K

Hijab Row: Don't Wear Religious Cloth Until Matter Resolved, Says Karnataka HC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked