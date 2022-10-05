J-K: Amit Shah Chairs Meeting Of BJP Leaders In Jammu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting of senior BJP leaders here which focused on strengthening the party in the Union territory, a senior party leader said.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, and Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, along with other prominent leaders of the party's core group, attended the meeting, the leader said.

Among others who attended the meeting included former deputy chief ministers Kavinder Gupta and Nirmal Singh and Jammu MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, he said.

The meeting assumes significance as it was held at a time when the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls is underway in the Union territory and is likely to be completed by November 25, paving way for the first assembly elections after the Centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union territories on August 5, 2019.

The leader said BJP is a party that always remains ready for elections.

"There was a meeting chaired by Shah, a former BJP president, in which the leaders of the party's core group participated. The discussions mainly remained focused on strengthening the organization in both divisions of Kashmir and Jammu," he said.

The Union home minister is on a three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir starting Monday. On Tuesday, he visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine at Katra and also addressed a public rally in Rajouri.

(Inputs from PTI)