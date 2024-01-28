It Was Expected, Says Congress President Kharge On JD(U) Leaving Mahagathbandhan Alliance

Taking a dig at the JD(U) and its leadership for quitting the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar and returning to the BJP-led NDA to form a new government in that state, Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said this was expected and there are many such people in the country who are "Aaya Ram Gaya Ram".

He said he had received information from RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav about JD(U)'s plans to walk out of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) five days ago, and despite all efforts the Nitish Kumar-led party has left.