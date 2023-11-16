Continuing its military offensive in Gaza in retaliation to last month's attacks by Hamas, a call for de-escalating the situation and the need for observing international humanitarian law in the face of increasing civilian casualties in the conflict was once again made by India on Thursday.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, stated during his weekly media briefing that India is considering sending additional humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

In response to a question about Israel's operation at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Bagchi emphasized that the issue is not specific to one facility, and India consistently emphasizes the importance of adhering to international law.

"The issue is not about one facility or a specific facility. India has always underlined the need for civilian casualties to be avoided, for humanitarian law to be observed, and to encourage any efforts to provide humanitarian relief to those caught in the conflict," he said.

"We have also, on the larger issue, talked about efforts to de-escalate the situation, deliver humanitarian assistance, our concern at the humanitarian (situation and) increasing civilian toll," he said.

"We had also talked about how India had sent 38 tonnes of humanitarian relief materials. We are looking to send more assistance," he said.

Bagchi noted that India strongly condemned the attacks by Hamas on Israel.

"We had also strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack on October 7 and our zero tolerance for terrorism and the need for immediate and unconditional release of the hostages," he said.

The ongoing Israeli military operation in Gaza follows the unprecedented and multi-pronged attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas militants on October 7.

Israel continued its operation at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Wednesday night. Israel has been maintaining that the hospital was being used as a base by Hamas.

Hamas killed around 1,400 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others. Around 11,500 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.

There has been mounting criticism of Israel for the death of a large number of civilians including women and children in Gaza in its military operations.

