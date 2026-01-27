IPS Officer Urges Madrasa Students To Read Bhagavad Gita Alongside Quran

Raja Babu Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Training), addressed madrasa students in Sehore district via video conference on Republic Day.
Singh reiterated the duty of citizens to uphold India’s unity and integrity, noting his past initiatives promoting religious texts in police training schools.
A senior IPS officer in Madhya Pradesh addressed students of a madrasa on Republic Day, urging them to read the Bhagavad Gita alongside the Quran, saying this would help “enlighten their path”.
Raja Babu Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Training), interacted with students of the institution in Doraha village of Sehore district via video conference.
“The maulana saab of the madrasa is my old friend. He requested me to address the students on Republic Day. I congratulated the students for the education they are receiving, but I asked the students and their teachers to develop a concern for environment conservation, scientific temper and tolerance,” Singh told PTI.
The 1994-batch Indian Police Service officer added that he also asked the students “to study Bhagavad Gita along with the Holy Quran as it has been enlightening humanity for centuries.”
Singh, who has earlier served as Inspector General of the Border Security Force in Kashmir, said he told the students that India was a vast country and that it was the duty of each citizen to uphold its “integrity and unity, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari”.
The IPS officer has previously drawn attention after directing all police training schools in Madhya Pradesh to hold Bhagavad Gita and Ramcharitmanas recitation sessions for recruits, saying these would help them lead a “righteous” life.