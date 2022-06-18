Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Internet Suspended Again In Parts Of West Bengal's Murshidabad

As the protests with regard to the Prophet Muhammad comments elevated, internet services were disbanded in certain parts of the country.

Protest against Prophet Mohammad remark PTI Photo

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 9:20 pm

Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) Internet services were suspended in parts of West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday as a precautionary measure, police said.


Internet services were suspended in Beldanga, Rejinagar and Shaktipur police station areas till Monday morning, they said. 


"We have decided to temporarily suspend internet connection in the three police station areas to check the spread of rumors. Internet will be restored on Monday morning," an official said.


The decision to suspend internet services was taken based on an intelligence input of possible violence in the district, he said.


Internet was suspended in these areas from June 10 to June 17, following violence over the comments of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

