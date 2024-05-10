National

Inter-Services Organisations Act Notified, Enforced From May 10: Defence Ministry

Under the theaterisation model, the government seeks to integrate the capabilities of the Army, the Air Force and the Navy, and optimally utilise their resources for wars and operations.

The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act has been notified in a gazette and it has been enforced with effect from May 10, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The move comes amid the theaterisation plan envisioned by the government.

"In order to bolster effective command, control and efficient functioning of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs), the bill was passed by both the Houses of Parliament during the Monsoon Session of 2023. The Bill received the assent of the President on August 15, 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

The Act empowers Commanders-in-Chief and Officers-in-Command of ISOs to exercise control over service personnel, serving under them, for effective maintenance of discipline and administration, without disturbing the unique service conditions of each individual service.

"With the notification, the Act will empower the heads of ISOs and pave the way for expeditious disposal of cases, avoid multiple proceedings and will be a step towards greater integration and jointness among the armed forces personnel," it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week told PTI that the theaterisation process in the military is making progress, with consensus emerging among the three services on the ambitious initiative.

The armed forces are committed to the theaterisation initiative because the initiative will integrate the capabilities of the three services and ensure better utilisation of resources, he said.

