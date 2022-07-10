Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Instead Of Taking On BJP, Congress Hurting BSP In Rajasthan By Indulging In Horse-Trading: Mayawati

The government unveiled the Agnipath scheme on June 14. Under the scheme, those aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years will be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure and 25 per cent of them will be inducted for regular service subsequently.

undefined
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 7:23 pm

BSP leader Mayawati on Sunday accused the Congress in Rajasthan of hurting her party by indulging in horse-trading instead of taking on the BJP, and asked her party leaders to let go of people who are ready to betray the party philosophy for monetary gains.

In a meeting with Bahujan Samaj Party leaders from Rajasthan here, she also slammed the BJP for allegedly furthering its narrow political interests using the recent killing of a tailor in Udaipur.

Related stories

Keep The Momentum Intact Till 2024 Lok Sabha Election: BSP president Mayawati

BSP To Support BJP-led NDA's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu, Confirms Party Chief Mayawati

Mayawati Asks Government To Reconsider 'Agneepath' Scheme; Calls It 'Unfair'

In a statement, the BSP quoted Mayawati as saying that while the Congress government in Rajasthan failed to assess the situation and could not provide a sense of security to the people, the BJP was busy furthering its narrow political interests following the Udaipur incident. The Congress and the BJP should end appeasement of elements out to create chaos, she said.

She also claimed that the new "contractual" military recruitment scheme Agnipath has created a lot of disappointment in the hard-working youth of Rajasthan and urged the government to take note of it. The government unveiled the Agnipath scheme on June 14. Under the scheme, those aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years will be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure and 25 per cent of them will be inducted for regular service subsequently.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also questioned the BJP's "new-found love" towards Pasmanda Muslims and said every section of society is suffering due to unemployment and spiralling prices of essential commodities. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National BSP President Mayawati BJP Congress Rajasthan Horse Trading Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Agnipath Pasmanda Muslims Udaipur Murder
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

GenZs and Millennials In India Prefer Hybrid Working, Reveals Deloitte Study

GenZs and Millennials In India Prefer Hybrid Working, Reveals Deloitte Study