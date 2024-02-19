National

INS Sunayna Rescues Fishing Vessel Stranded Off Kochi Coast Without Food, Fuel

The fishing vessel was drifting without food, fresh water and fuel for 48 hours, Indian Navy said.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 19, 2024

The fishing vessel was drifted without food, water and fuel for 48 hours Photo: X/@IN_HQSNC
info-icon

Indian Navy warship 'Sunayna' rescued a fishing vessel with 11 crew members stranded off the coast of Kochi on Saturday. The fishing vessel was drifted without food, water and fuel for 48 hours, the Indian Navy said.

"INS Sunayna rendered assistance to stranded FV Bewina with 11 crew off #Kochi on #17Feb24. FV was drifting w/o food,fresh water & fuel for 48h. In a swift response,ship provided essential provisions & medical aid.Humanitarian assistance remains #IndianNavy's priorities & missions," Southern Naval Command said.

Advertisement

Last month, Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra rescued a fishing vessel Iman from Somali pirates. The Iranian fishing vessel MV Iman with around 17 crew members on January 29 was hijacked by Somali pirates 700 nautical miles west of Kochi in the Arabian Sea.

Advertisement

INS Sumitra intercepted the vessel, "acted in accordance with the established SOPs to coerce the pirates for safe release of crew along with the boat and ensured successful release of all 17 crew members along with the boat. The FV was subsequently sanitised and released for onward transit," the Indian Navy said.

Advertisement

On January 18, Indian Navy's warship INS Visakhapatnam responded to a drone attack on a merchant vessel 60 nautical miles South of Port Aden. The attack of "bomb-carrying" drones was carried out by Houthi rebels in response to the US and UK strikes, reports said.

Advertisement

The Indian Navy, in a statement, said INS Visakhapatnam responded to a distress call and intercepted the vessels at 12:30 am on January 18 to provide assistance.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement