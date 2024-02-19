INS Sunayna Rescues Fishing Vessel Stranded Off Kochi Coast Without Food, Fuel

Indian Navy warship 'Sunayna' rescued a fishing vessel with 11 crew members stranded off the coast of Kochi on Saturday. The fishing vessel was drifted without food, water and fuel for 48 hours, the Indian Navy said.
"INS Sunayna rendered assistance to stranded FV Bewina with 11 crew off #Kochi on #17Feb24. FV was drifting w/o food,fresh water & fuel for 48h. In a swift response,ship provided essential provisions & medical aid.Humanitarian assistance remains #IndianNavy's priorities & missions," Southern Naval Command said.
Last month, Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra rescued a fishing vessel Iman from Somali pirates. The Iranian fishing vessel MV Iman with around 17 crew members on January 29 was hijacked by Somali pirates 700 nautical miles west of Kochi in the Arabian Sea.
INS Sumitra intercepted the vessel, "acted in accordance with the established SOPs to coerce the pirates for safe release of crew along with the boat and ensured successful release of all 17 crew members along with the boat. The FV was subsequently sanitised and released for onward transit," the Indian Navy said.
On January 18, Indian Navy's warship INS Visakhapatnam responded to a drone attack on a merchant vessel 60 nautical miles South of Port Aden. The attack of "bomb-carrying" drones was carried out by Houthi rebels in response to the US and UK strikes, reports said.
The Indian Navy, in a statement, said INS Visakhapatnam responded to a distress call and intercepted the vessels at 12:30 am on January 18 to provide assistance.