India's 2nd Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Submarine, INS Arighaat, Commissioned Into Navy | Details

The Defence Minister commended the Indian Navy, DRDO and the Industry for their hard work and synergy in achieving this capability.

INS Arighaat is the second Arihant-Class submarine | Photo: Representative/X@Ashrithaaaaaaa
INS Arighaat, India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine was commissioned into the Navy on Thursday at Visakhapatnam.

The Arihant-Class submarine will strengthen India's nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence and help in establishing balance and peace in the region, and play a decisive role in the security of the country, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was present at the commissioning event, said that this is an achievement for the nation and testament to Modi government's unwavering resolve to achieve 'Atmanirbharta' in defence.

Singh commended the Indian Navy, DRDO and the Industry for their hard work and synergy in achieving this capability. He termed this self-reliance as the foundation of self-power.

The Defence Minister appreciated the fact that the country's industrial sector, especially MSMEs, have received a huge boost through this project, adding that more employment opportunities have also been created.

Notably, the construction of INS Arighaat involved the use of advanced design and manufacturing technology, detailed research and development, utilisation of special materials, complex engineering and highly skilled workmanship.

The submarine has the distinction of having the indigenous systems and equipment which were conceptualised, designed, manufactured and integrated by the Indian scientists, industry and Naval personnel.

The technological advancements undertaken indigenously on this submarine make it significantly more advanced that its predecessor Arihant.

The Defence Ministry said that the presence of both INS Arihant and INS Arighaat will enhance India's capability to deter potential adversaries and safeguard its national interests.

INS Arighaat Features

  • INS Arighaat is made by the Shipbuilding Centre (SBC), Visakhapatnam, and a sister version of INS Arihant.

  • The submarine, when being submerged, can travel at a maximum speed of up to 44 km/h (24 knots) when 22-28 km/h (12-15 knots) while being on surface.

  • INS Arighaat can carry twelve K-15 SLBMs with a range of about 750 kms, or up to four nuclear-armed K-4 SLBMs with a range of over 3,500 kms, a NDTV report said.

  • INS Arighaat has an upper hand over conventional submarines as it is propelled by 83 MW pressurised light-water reactors and can remain under water for extended time periods.

