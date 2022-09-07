Innovations In Air Quality Management Should Become A Movement: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said innovations in air quality management should become a movement.

Addressing an event here to mark the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, Yadav said his ministry is focusing equally on enforcement and creating awareness among public.

Factors responsible for air pollution are different in different regions and the authorities are adopting cost-effective solutions to the problem.

Yadav said the government has given a transboundary mandate to the Commission for Air Quality Management recognising the importance of dealing with air pollution at the airshed level.

An airshed is defined is as a geographic area that, because of topography, meteorology or climate, is frequently affected by the same air mass.

"I am happy that this experiment has been tremendously successful," he said.

In 2019, the United Nations General Assembly designated September 7 as the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

It is observed to increase awareness and cooperation to improve air quality and focuses on collective action.

The 'Air We Share' is the theme of the third International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

