Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
IndiGo Launches Connecting Flights To Portugal, Switzerland

With its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, IndiGo launched flights to Portugal and Switzerland via Istanbul on Wednesday.

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 8:51 pm

No-frills airline IndiGo on Wednesday launched flight services to Portugal and Switzerland via Istanbul under its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines.

These new routes and frequencies, effective from November 23, will offer new options and more capacity for customers exploring travel between India and Europe in the upcoming holiday season, the airline said in a statement.

These flights will cater to business and leisure travelers, it stated.

"We have witnessed a huge demand for travel from India to Turkey, Switzerland, and Portugal. Keeping the customer demand in mind, we now offer 19 connecting flights through Istanbul to destinations like Geneva, Lisbon, Porto, and Basel," Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said.

This will not only enhance international connectivity but also add capacity to these routes and make travel more affordable, he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, IndiGo also announced it operated its first international freighter flight between Kolkata and Yangon on November 22.

"We have expanded IndiGo CarGo operations to international shores with its flight between Kolkata-Yangon. Both cities are major commercial hubs, and freighter service between them will bolster the supply chain between India and Myanmar.

"We anticipate that the business will expand over the next few months as we expand our freighter fleet and add new destinations to our CarGo network," Mahesh Malik, Chief Commercial Officer - CarGo at IndiGo, said.

