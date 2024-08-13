National

India’s Sex Ratio To Improve To 952, Population Expected At 152.2 Crore By 2036

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data mentions that the decline in proportion of those below 15 years of age would likely be due to declining fertility by 2036.

Indias growing population.(Representational image)
India's growing population.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
India’s population is expected to reach 152.2 crore with an improved sex ratio to 952 by 2036, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data mentioned on Tuesday.

The data was mentioned in the 25th edition of the government’s publication "Women and Men in India 2023."

As per the official data released, the sex ration will improve from 943 in 2011 to 952 in 2036. Besides, the female percentage is also expected to improve at 48.8 per cent, as compared to 48.5 per cent in 2011.

It also mentions that the proportion of individuals under 15 years is projected to decrease from 2011 to 2036, while the proportion of the population aged 60 years and above is anticipated to substantially increase.

The report has mentioned that the decline in proportion of those below 15 years of age would likely be due to declining fertility.

The report also states that from 2016 to 2020, Age Specific Fertility Rate in the age group of 20-24 and 25-29 has reduced from 135.4 and 166.0 to 113.6 and 139.6 respectively.

The data suggests a decline in the Infant Mortality Rate for both male and female over the years. The Under 5 Mortality Rate data shows that it has decreased from 43 in 2015 to 32 in 2020.

The report shows an increase in the Labour Force Participation Rate for both men and women. As per the Periodic Labour Force Survey, male LFPR has gone from 75.8 to 78.5 during 2017-18 to 2022-23 and female LFPR has gone from 23.3 to 37 during the same period.

The report highlights progress towards gender equality while identifying areas where challenges remain.

