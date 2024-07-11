From India, China To Brazil: Most Populated Countries In The World

Outlook Web Desk
Every year, World Population Day is observed on July 11 with the aim to raise awareness of global population issues. With the world's population already crossing eight billion, here is a look at the top 10 most populated countries in the world.
With a population of 129,719,719, Ethiopia is the tenth most populated country in the world. It holds around 1.62 percent of the world's population.
Russia has a total population of 143,957,079 and holds 1.80 percent of the world population.
As of 2024, Bangladesh has a total population of 174,701,211. Dhaka holds around 2.18 percent of the world population.
Brazil hold a population of 217,637,297 and comprises of 2.72 percent of the world's population.
Nigeria has a total population of 229,152,217 and holds 2.86 percent of the globe's population.
Pakistan's population stands at 245,209,815. Islamabad holds 3.06 percent of the world's population.
The southeast Asian country has a population of 279,798,049 people. As per the latest data, it holds 3.50 percent of the world's population.
The United States Of America is the third most populated country in the world. With a total of 341,814,420 people, the US holds 4.27 percent of the globe's population.
The second most populated country in the world is China. China once occupied the to most spot but due to the declining birth rate, the country's growth rate has reduced. With 17.80 percent of the world's population, China's total population stands at 1,425,178,782.
With a population of 1.43 billion, India is not only the world's largest democracy, but also the most populated country in the world. With a total population of 1,441,719,85, India comprises of 18.01 percent of the world's population.