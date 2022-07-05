Indian Navy Takes Part In Rim Of Pacific Exercise

Indian Navy's frigate INS Satpura and P8I aircraft have been deployed off to Hawaii for the Rim of the Pacific exercise, known as the world's largest maritime drills. While INS Satpura reached Hawaii on Jun 27, the P8I aircraft arrived on July 2. Navies of 28 countries are participating in the exercise, being hosted by the US.

"The harbor phase of the exercise saw participation in multiple symposiums exercise planning discussions and sports competitions," said an Indian Navy official.

The sea phase of the exercise commences on July 12 and will culminate with the closing ceremony on August 4. The official said 38 warships, 31 unmanned systems, 170 aircraft, and over 25,000 personnel are participating in the multi-dimensional exercise.

The P8I will be participating in coordinated multinational, multiplatform advanced anti-submarine warfare operations. The P8I aircraft with its superior maritime surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and operational readiness has proven to be an important asset to the Navy.

The Indian Navy was the first international customer for the P-8 aircraft, which is produced by US aerospace major Boeing. The aircraft is also operated by the US Navy, the Royal Australian Air Force, the UK's Royal Air Force, and the Royal Norwegian Air Force.