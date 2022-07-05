Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Indian Navy Takes Part In Rim Of Pacific Exercise

Taking part in the Rim of the Pacific exercise, the Indian Navy deployed the frigate INS Satpura and P8I aircraft to Hawaii.

undefined
Indian navy (Representational photo) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 8:02 pm

 Indian Navy's frigate INS Satpura and P8I aircraft have been deployed off to Hawaii for the Rim of the Pacific exercise, known as the world's largest maritime drills. While INS Satpura reached Hawaii on Jun 27, the P8I aircraft arrived on July 2. Navies of 28 countries are participating in the exercise, being hosted by the US.

"The harbor phase of the exercise saw participation in multiple symposiums exercise planning discussions and sports competitions," said an Indian Navy official. 

The sea phase of the exercise commences on July 12 and will culminate with the closing ceremony on August 4. The official said 38 warships, 31 unmanned systems, 170 aircraft, and over 25,000 personnel are participating in the multi-dimensional exercise. 

Related stories

Indian Navy To Display Growing Strength Of Country's Defense Manufacturing

Indian Navy Officers Spotted Clicking Selfies As They Bid Farewell To INS Gomati

Vaghsheer: Indian Navy's Latest Scorpene Submarine

The P8I will be participating in coordinated multinational, multiplatform advanced anti-submarine warfare operations. The P8I aircraft with its superior maritime surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and operational readiness has proven to be an important asset to the Navy.

The Indian Navy was the first international customer for the P-8 aircraft, which is produced by US aerospace major Boeing. The aircraft is also operated by the US Navy, the Royal Australian Air Force, the UK's Royal Air Force, and the Royal Norwegian Air Force.

Tags

National INS Satpura P8I Aircraft Rim Of The Pacific Indian Navy Hawaii
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal