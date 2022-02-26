Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
India Starts Evacuation From Ukraine, First Flight With 219 Indians Returning Home From Romania

Ukraine Crisis: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed that a flight from Romania with 219 Indians, who were stranded in Ukraine, is on way to Mumbai.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informs about India's Ukraine evacuation.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 3:05 pm

The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indians has taken off from Romania, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, referring to India's evacuation of its nationals from Ukraine.

He also said India is making progress in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

"Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring," he said on Twitter. 

"The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania," he added.

The Indians had exited Ukraine and reached Romania through land border crossings between the two countries.
 

