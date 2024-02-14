India Records 120 New Covid Cases

The number of daily cases had dropped to double digits till December 5, but the cases had begun to increase after the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

After December 5 last year, a maximum of a single day rise of 841 new cases were reported on December 31, 2023, which is 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021, official sources said.

India has witnessed three waves of Covid-19 in the past with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported during the delta wave during April-June 2021.