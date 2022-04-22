Friday, Apr 22, 2022
India Has Turned Into Police State: Congress On ED Raids On Naveen Jindal

"The witch-hunt of Congress leader and prominent industrialist, Naveen Jindal proves that India has turned into a police state.'Ease of Business' has now become 'Ease of Harassment' by stifling the voices," charged Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

India Has Turned Into Police State: Congress On ED Raids On Naveen Jindal
Industrialist Naveen Jindal. PTI

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 12:10 pm

The Congress on Friday termed the ED raids on industrialist Naveen Jindal as a "witch-hunt", and alleged that India has turned into a police state under the BJP government. The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of Jindal's company JSPL in connection with a probe linked to alleged violation of foreign exchange regulations.    

Agency officials had on Thursday visited office premises of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) in Delhi and neighbouring Gurugram as part of the investigation being conducted under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).  

The company has said in a statement that it had an "exemplary track record of corporate governance and (it was) disclosing the required information to the regulators and will continue to do so".

(With PTI inputs)

